Our Worst Day – Preparing for a Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake and Tsunami

Oregon On The Record heard from leading experts in our community about what would happen to our region when the inevitable earthquake and tsunami from the Cascadia Subduction Zone strikes.

We talked with Valerie Sahakian, a University of Oregon seismologist and Dan Cox a professor of engineering to learn more about how earthquakes and tsunamis behave and how they unleash their destructive force.

We spoke with Brian Overstake of AME Engineering to better understand how structures are impacted by earthquakes, and we heard from Althea Rizzo and Patence Winningham-Melcher of the State of Oregon and Lane County emergency management agencies on how everyone can both prepare for the event, as well as the aftermath.

For more information about the Cascadia Subduction Zone and how you can prepare, please visit the following links:

