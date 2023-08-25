Local School Boards: The Frontlines in Our Cultural Divide

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, we hear from current and retired school board members, journalists, and the Oregon State Teacher’s Association about the challenges school board members face in our extremely divided community, state and nation.

Gender issues, racial history education, gun violence, student activism are hot button issues and the school board meeting is where these hot button issues are argued by parents, activists and people who have an axe to grind.

On any given night, a school board in Oregon is trying to do their best for kids and educators, while also trying to satisfy a growing number of parents and activists who are ready to shout and even fight to get their point of view across.

