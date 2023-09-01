Tagged: The Problem of Graffiti and Low-Level Crime On Our Streets

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, listeners heard from law enforcement experts and business leaders about how nuisance crimes like graffiti, littering and, loitering impact every part of our community and how they are trying to combat this growing challenge.

From efforts to collaborate with downtown businesses, to a new reporting system with the Eugene Police, to the data that the Springfield PD analyzes to try and combat these lower-level crimes, the community is trying to take a holistic approach to dealing with this problem

Guests on the show included:



Vonnie Mikkelsen, President and CEO of the Springfield Chamber

Chief Chris Skinner of Eugene Police

Tim Campbell of The Downtown Eugene Inc.

Sergeant Pete Kirkpatrick of Springfield Police

To report a low-level crime or learn more about the issue, visit the following links for Eugene and Springfield Police.

Eugene Police Crime Report

Springfield Police Graffiti Report

