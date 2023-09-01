© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Tagged: The Problem of Graffiti and Low-Level Crime On Our Streets

By Michael Dunne
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT
Graffiti on the side of a building.
Jason Brown
/
KLCC
An alleyway in Eugene, Oregon.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, listeners heard from law enforcement experts and business leaders about how nuisance crimes like graffiti, littering and, loitering impact every part of our community and how they are trying to combat this growing challenge.

From efforts to collaborate with downtown businesses, to a new reporting system with the Eugene Police, to the data that the Springfield PD analyzes to try and combat these lower-level crimes, the community is trying to take a holistic approach to dealing with this problem

Guests on the show included:

  • Vonnie Mikkelsen, President and CEO of the Springfield Chamber
  • Chief Chris Skinner of Eugene Police
  • Tim Campbell of The Downtown Eugene Inc.
  • Sergeant Pete Kirkpatrick of Springfield Police

To report a low-level crime or learn more about the issue, visit the following links for Eugene and Springfield Police.

Eugene Police Crime Report

Springfield Police Graffiti Report

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes