Higher Education, Higher Prices: The Soaring Cost of Going to College

Since the 1960’s the cost of college has increased by more than 700 percent. Tuition, room and board and other costs are soaring and making the chore of obtaining a degree harder and harder.

Paying professors, purchasing high-cost amenities to compete for students, and the disparate way financial aid helps better resourced students all lead to the problem of affording higher education.

Yet, the benefit of a college degree has never been more in focus. Many studies link the positives of obtaining a college degree for students, and those positives aren’t just a better paying job. Research suggests those with college degrees live longer, are generally happier and contribute more to society.

Experts agree that there needs to be a holistic and multi-level approach to keeping college even remotely affordable for students.

Voices on the program include:

· Economics professor Mark Colas from the U of O

· Oregon Representative John Lively

· Senator Ron Wyden

· U of O student David Chandler

· Endi Hartigan of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission

Reforming financial add, changing the taxation of Pell grants, capping tuition and diverting Oregon’s kicker to college aid, reconsidering college vs. non-college careers were all ideas put forward on the show.

For Information about student aid in Oregon, go to: Oregon Student Aid.

