Giving Tuesday: A Global Program with Local Impact

On this Giving Tuesday, it’s important to recognize that this sector is a driving force in our economy. Nonprofits in the US spend nearly $1 trillion annually for goods and services, ranging from large expenses, like medical equipment for nonprofit hospitals, to everyday purchases such as office supplies, food, utilities, and rent.

In Oregon, more than 12 % of all employment is in the nonprofit sector. In Lane County, there are more than 2,000 501©3’s or nonprofits.

And for so many of these organizations, the years from 2012 -2019 saw tremendous growth in giving for their organization, but then of course COVID hit. Today, some are hitting their stride and the creative strategies they learned during the pandemic are helping them do deliver more services than ever before.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, listeners hear from nonprofit leaders and experts about how they are doing in this most unusual economy.

We talked with development directors, executive directors and consultants who are implementing new and innovative programs to both improve their funding, but also improve the ways they deliver vital services to the constituencies.

Our guests on the show included:

· Christina Lund of Lund Development solutions

· Alma Fumiko Hesus of the United Way of Lane County

· Talicia Brown from the Black Cultural Initiative

· And Jennifer Monegan of Ophelia’s Place

