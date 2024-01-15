Best of Both Words: Indigenous Knowledge and Western Science to Better Manage our Forests

For decades, local state and federal agencies have tried to manage Oregon forests and wilderness areas, and for decades, our forest fires have gotten worse and worse. Climate change is a major culprit, but according to some, our overall forest management strategy has been a big problem as well.

Today on Oregon On the Record, we talk to someone who believes there is a better future for our forests, and the path toward that future runs through the past.

Christina Eisenberg is an Associate Dean within the College of Forestry at Oregon State University and she occupies a very unique position both at the school and in the world of forest management. As an expert in forestry, but also an expert in indigenous peoples and practices, she writes and teaches about how we can blend both indigenous knowledge and western science to better nurture and protect climate-adapted forests.

Link:

OSU College of Forestry

