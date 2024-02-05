© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

The Sporting Life: Attracting Sports Events To Our Region

By Michael Dunne
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM PST
Patrick Case
Pexels
Patrick Case

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Travel Lane County about how critical smaller sports are to this area both financially and reputationally.

It might surprise people to know that our region is a preferred destination to a whole galaxy of lesser-known sports that, while not driving TV ratings or filling up huge venues, are still really important.

Additionally, while it's great that we have an Autzen Stadium and Matt Knight Area in our community, we need more basic playing surfaces to address our overall needs to keep our sporting environment healthy.

Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast.
