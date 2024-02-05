The Sporting Life: Attracting Sports Events To Our Region

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Travel Lane County about how critical smaller sports are to this area both financially and reputationally.

It might surprise people to know that our region is a preferred destination to a whole galaxy of lesser-known sports that, while not driving TV ratings or filling up huge venues, are still really important.

Additionally, while it's great that we have an Autzen Stadium and Matt Knight Area in our community, we need more basic playing surfaces to address our overall needs to keep our sporting environment healthy.

