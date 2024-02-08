Extra, Extra!: The Ups and Downs of Being a Young Reporter Today

With massive layoffs besetting the news industry, now is a really, really tough time to be a reporter and it begs the question: who would want to even get into journalism in today’s environment?

Well, today on a live edition of Oregon On the Record, you are going to meet several young people who have decided to make a career as a reporter.

They are:

Emerson Brady with the Eugene Weekly

Nathan Wilk with KLCC

Alan Torres with the Register Guard

Amanda Lurey of The Chronicle

They all attended the University of Oregon School of Journalism together and are now working reporters in our community. You’ll hear why the wanted to go into the business in the first place, how they are finding the job of reporter and where they think the industry is headed. They’re young, eager and represent the future of journalism in our community and state.