Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Extra, Extra!: The Ups and Downs of Being a Young Reporter Today

By Michael Dunne
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:15 PM PST
Left to right: Journalists Nathan Wilk, KLCC; Alan Torres, Register Guard; Emerson Brady, Eugene Weekly and Amanda Lurey of The Chronicle
Brooke Bumgardner, KLCC
With massive layoffs besetting the news industry, now is a really, really tough time to be a reporter and it begs the question: who would want to even get into journalism in today’s environment?

Well, today on a live edition of Oregon On the Record, you are going to meet several young people who have decided to make a career as a reporter.

They are:

Emerson Brady with the Eugene Weekly
Nathan Wilk with KLCC
Alan Torres with the Register Guard
Amanda Lurey of The Chronicle

They all attended the University of Oregon School of Journalism together and are now working reporters in our community. You’ll hear why the wanted to go into the business in the first place, how they are finding the job of reporter and where they think the industry is headed. They’re young, eager and represent the future of journalism in our community and state.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
