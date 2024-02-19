© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Oregon's Measure 110: What Now?

By Michael Dunne
Published February 19, 2024 at 2:30 PM PST
Randy Laybourne
Unsplash
Randy Laybourne

Oregon passed Measure 110 back in 2020 to decriminalize possession of some drugs. Today however, some groups are pushing back and saying that measure 110 went too far and point to it as a reason why overdoses are on the rise. Yet a study by epidemiologists of Measure 110 say hold on a second. While yes, overdoses are increasing, they are rising in every other state in the west, none of which operate under a measure 110-like policy.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, We’ll talk with an author of that study, Corey Davis, an assistant clinical professor at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and Eugene Police Officer Brad Hanneman who have divergent views on Measure 110. We’ll also talk with Ben Botkin a reporter with the Oregon Capital Chronicle about potential changes to the measure that the legislature is currently considering.

