Degree of Success: New Bachelor's Degree from Lane Community College a Dynamic New Option

There is a kind of perfect storm going on right now in our nation and state’s labor market. Employers in almost every sector desperately need educated employees, but often times, many ready, willing and able candidates can’t afford to obtain the required degree to fill some of these high demand jobs.

And it’s easy to see why. In the past 40 years, the cost to obtain a 4-year degree has risen a whopping 180%.

Its one of the reasons why the community college system and our region’s main community college is stepping into the fray.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from leaders at the Oregon Community College Association and at Lane Community College about a new strategy in education – the development of a community-college conferred bachelor degree. This new program provides students with a way to meet the rigorous demands and education that employers want, but at a fraction of the cost of obtaining a degree at a four-year college. It’s a novel approach to reducing barriers to match both good job candidates with the jobs that need them.

