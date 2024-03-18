New Leadership and Direction at OHA

From the state’s COVID-19 response, to drug treatment policy, to cost containment for healthcare, the Oregon Health Authority is charged with many important duties that impact every corner of the state.

For more than a year, the department was run by an interim director, but that changed when Gov. Tina Kotek tapped a physician with both state and federal experience, including a stint at the White House, to lead the organization.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with the newly appointed Director of OHA, Dr. Sejal Hathi. She’s charged with leading this sprawling organization, delivering better overall healthcare outcomes, and navigating the increasing political demands on the department.

You’ll also hear a conversation with another new leader, the Executive Director of the Eugene Education Foundation.