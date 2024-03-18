© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

New Leadership and Direction at OHA

By Michael Dunne
Published March 18, 2024 at 2:34 PM PDT
Dr. Sehal Hathi, Director of The Oregon Health Authority
Dr. Sejal Hathi, Director of the Oregon Health Authority

From the state’s COVID-19 response, to drug treatment policy, to cost containment for healthcare, the Oregon Health Authority is charged with many important duties that impact every corner of the state.

For more than a year, the department was run by an interim director, but that changed when Gov. Tina Kotek tapped a physician with both state and federal experience, including a stint at the White House, to lead the organization.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with the newly appointed Director of OHA, Dr. Sejal Hathi. She’s charged with leading this sprawling organization, delivering better overall healthcare outcomes, and navigating the increasing political demands on the department.

You’ll also hear a conversation with another new leader, the Executive Director of the Eugene Education Foundation.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes