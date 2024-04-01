The Wonder And The Worry: the life of a famous Oregon photojournalist

On this edition of Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from Chris Johns, an Oregonian who became the Editor-In-Chief of National Geographic Magazine and, along the way, inspired his daughter to become a photojournalist. His life is the subject of a new documentary, created by David Baker, a producer at Oregon State University Productions.

For most parents, having a child follow in your career footsteps is a source of great pride. And while that was certainly true for photojournalist and Oregon native Chris Johns, it also meant that his daughter Louise was signing up for a very difficult and unusual life.

After all, Johns was a celebrated photographer for the world’s leading magazine for photography – National Geographic and that meant traipsing all over the globe at a moment’s notice to capture images that could literally change the world.

Yet, John’s daughter Louise accepted such terms and is now an accomplished photo journalist in her own right. The Johns story is great tale of a father and daughter exploring the world together.

