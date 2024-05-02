Solar power/student unrest: Solar grants and news on U of O protests

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Rob Del Mar of the Oregon Department of Energy about a new federal grant will help put solar in underserved neighborhoods and increase access to both cheaper and cleaner power.

Because the state has an abundant hydro-electric generated power, electricity costs are relatively cheap. But of course, electricity generated from dams is not without controversy.

But one source of power generation is nearly perfect. It doesn’t pollute, it uses a limitless energy supply and it doesn’t harm fish. Its solar power and even in our Pacific Northwest climate – it works well.

And you'll hear from Evan Reynolds, the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Emerald about the student protests on the University of Oregon campus.