The Boys and Girls Club: A place for kids to belong

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Shelly Williams, the New Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley. For 25 years, the organization has served our community, and they are looking to expand programing and expand reach for the next 25 years.

For many youth in our community, the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley, isn’t just a nice to have, it’s a must have. It’s the only place they can go after school to feel connected, safe and engaged.

And the numbers are pretty impressive. 185 kids attend after school programs each day. Almost 50,000 free meals were served in 2023. With budgets and personnel stretched at the school level, organizations like the Club are becoming more important and more needed then ever.

