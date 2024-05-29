© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Backpacking for beginners: How to hit the trail for overnight camping

By Michael Dunne
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:36 PM PDT
Franziska Weinheimer
Franziska Weinheimer out on trail

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Franziska Weinheimer, an expert in backpacking who runs the website Hike Oregon. She’ll provide practical advice on how to start, how to stay safe, how to begin backpacking economically, and most importantly, how to have fun.

If taking the next step in camping, and hoisting a pack on your back to venture further into the woods is intriguing to you, then grab some trail mix and settle in.

Show link:

Hike Oregon

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes