Backpacking for beginners: How to hit the trail for overnight camping

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear a conversation with Franziska Weinheimer, an expert in backpacking who runs the website Hike Oregon. She’ll provide practical advice on how to start, how to stay safe, how to begin backpacking economically, and most importantly, how to have fun.

If taking the next step in camping, and hoisting a pack on your back to venture further into the woods is intriguing to you, then grab some trail mix and settle in.

Hike Oregon