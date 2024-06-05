OSU-Cascades: Reusing a mine, for the minds of the future

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Sherman Bloomer, Chancellor and Dean of OSU-Cascades, and Jarrod Penttila, Associate Director of Capital Planning and Construction, about how this relatively small and new university is repurposing an old mine to meet the new needs of a thriving community in the Cascades region.

It doesn’t receive as much attention as it’s main Corvallis campus, but OSU-Cascades in Bend plays a critical role in both providing a robust college experience and environment for students in Central Oregon, and also helping to drive economic development in that community.

