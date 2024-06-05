© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record
Oregon On The Record

OSU-Cascades: Reusing a mine, for the minds of the future

By Michael Dunne
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:26 PM PDT
OSU-Cascades campus
Hannah O'Leary\OSU
OSU-Cascades campus

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Sherman Bloomer, Chancellor and Dean of OSU-Cascades, and Jarrod Penttila, Associate Director of Capital Planning and Construction, about how this relatively small and new university is repurposing an old mine to meet the new needs of a thriving community in the Cascades region.

It doesn’t receive as much attention as it’s main Corvallis campus, but OSU-Cascades in Bend plays a critical role in both providing a robust college experience and environment for students in Central Oregon, and also helping to drive economic development in that community.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
