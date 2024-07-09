Summer activities: Fun for kids - relief for parents

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Chelsea Guidry, of the City of Eugene and Julie Brown of the City of Bend, about activities that parents can still sign their kids up for this summer.

Yes, it true that many programs filled up months ago, but there are still opportunities open to the public. Both guests will talk about these opportunities, but also talk about the fact the summer camp and summer activities are so much more than just a thing for kids to do when school’s out. In so many ways, summer camps are an extension of learning that kids get the other nine months of the year.

Show links:

City of Eugene Summer Programs/Camps

City of Bend Summer Recreation Program

