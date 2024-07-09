© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Summer activities: Fun for kids - relief for parents

By Michael Dunne
Published July 9, 2024 at 2:44 PM PDT
J. Salamanca
Pexels
J. Salamanca

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Chelsea Guidry, of the City of Eugene and Julie Brown of the City of Bend, about activities that parents can still sign their kids up for this summer.

Yes, it true that many programs filled up months ago, but there are still opportunities open to the public. Both guests will talk about these opportunities, but also talk about the fact the summer camp and summer activities are so much more than just a thing for kids to do when school’s out. In so many ways, summer camps are an extension of learning that kids get the other nine months of the year.

Show links:

City of Eugene Summer Programs/Camps

City of Bend Summer Recreation Program

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show Oregon On The Record. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, Oregon Rainmakers. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
