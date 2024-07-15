Up for debate: An expert on the do's and don't of political debate

It’s as much apart of a campaign as lawn signs and buttons – the debate. Two or more candidates on a stage answering questions, providing rebuttals and sometimes aggressively over-talking one another. Its design is to both tease out major differences between candidates, but also allow viewers to see how they think on their feet and react to difficult questions.

Our history is filled with famous debates and debaters, From Lincoln-Douglas to Kennedy-Nixon to so many more. Sometimes a debate performance can literally launch a candidate into office, and sometimes it can sink an entire campaign.

But what makes a good debate and what makes for a good debate?

Today on the show, you’ll hear from Trond Jacobsen, professor at the U of O who leads the forensics program. He trains students how to debate and he’ll provide expertise that we all can consider when watching upcoming debates during this election season.

