Return of Oregon On The Record: The host shares his healing journey

By Michael Dunne
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Karen Dunne
Michael Dunne at Sacred Heart Medical Center

Back in July, Oregon On The Record host Michael Dunne was involved in a serious ATV accident on the Oregon dunes. On this episode you’ll hear from some of the doctors and healthcare professionals who helped him recover from multiple broken bones and a serious injury to his lungs.

This program follows Michael's healing journey, first with the initial ER doctors at Peace Harbor, then to Riverbend in Springfield where he needed emergency surgery, and finally to his home to where physical therapists worked to get him back on his feet.

