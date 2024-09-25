© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Coming together: Bridging the political divide

By Michael Dunne
Published September 25, 2024 at 2:55 PM PDT
Oregon State Representative Charlie Conrad and Idaho State Representative Chenele Dixon
Common Ground
Oregon State Representative Charlie Conrad and Idaho State Representative Chenele Dixon

Politics in the country and in the state has always been a bruising affair with lots of insults thrown around at the opposition. But, many feel like extremist points of view are so much louder and more prevalent in ads, media, and even in the public square.

However, two politicians in very diverse states - one in blue Oregon and one in red Idaho - think it must stop.

Today on the show, you’re going to hear from Oregon State Representative Charlie Conrad and Idaho State Representative Chenele Dixon about a new organization they’ve founded called Common Ground. The aim is to tone down the rhetoric and work on the things that unite us, vs. those that divide us.

It’s a novel approach, especially this year, but they both believe it’s the best option for clearing the air, and finding common ground.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's public affairs show <a href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/oregon-on-the-record" data-cms-id="00000186-195d-d657-a3fe-dbfda2230000" data-cms-href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/oregon-on-the-record" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000178-fa14-de25-a179-fb956a3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1716499982858,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1716499982858,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Oregon On The Record&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-195d-d657-a3fe-dbfda2230000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4bea2466-9ee6-3fd3-8a89-acef2455aa6b&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75e-d627-a5ff-bf7fc6d30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75e-d627-a5ff-bf7fc6c60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Oregon On The Record</a>. He also hosts the business-focused podcast, <a href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/klccs-oregon-rainmakers" data-cms-id="0000017b-f418-d9c6-ab7b-f4bfab520000" data-cms-href="https://www.klcc.org/podcast/klccs-oregon-rainmakers" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000178-fa14-de25-a179-fb956a3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1716500009580,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1716500009580,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-ff12-d1e0-a585-ff52f1980000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Oregon Rainmakers&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-f418-d9c6-ab7b-f4bfab520000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4bea2466-9ee6-3fd3-8a89-acef2455aa6b&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75f-d07f-a1bf-a7ff3db60000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a75f-d07f-a1bf-a7ff3dad0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Oregon Rainmakers</a>. Do you have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes