Coming together: Bridging the political divide

Politics in the country and in the state has always been a bruising affair with lots of insults thrown around at the opposition. But, many feel like extremist points of view are so much louder and more prevalent in ads, media, and even in the public square.

However, two politicians in very diverse states - one in blue Oregon and one in red Idaho - think it must stop.

Today on the show, you’re going to hear from Oregon State Representative Charlie Conrad and Idaho State Representative Chenele Dixon about a new organization they’ve founded called Common Ground. The aim is to tone down the rhetoric and work on the things that unite us, vs. those that divide us.

It’s a novel approach, especially this year, but they both believe it’s the best option for clearing the air, and finding common ground.

