Conventional Wisdom: Travel Lane County seeks more convention space

By Michael Dunne
Published October 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
Graduate Hotel
Travel Lane County
Graduate Hotel

If one were to give letter grades to the amenities in the community to attract sports and conventions, it would probably be an A for sports venues and a C for conventions.

And while that averages a respectable B, there is work to do for the convention trade.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with with Andy Vobora, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and J.B. Carney, Senior Director of Sports at Travel Lane county about the pluses and minuses facing the county to attract more and more world class events.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
