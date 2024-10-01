Conventional Wisdom: Travel Lane County seeks more convention space

If one were to give letter grades to the amenities in the community to attract sports and conventions, it would probably be an A for sports venues and a C for conventions.

And while that averages a respectable B, there is work to do for the convention trade.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with with Andy Vobora, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and J.B. Carney, Senior Director of Sports at Travel Lane county about the pluses and minuses facing the county to attract more and more world class events.