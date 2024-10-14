CTE and TLC: Teaching technical careers, and efforts to feed those in need

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear conversations with two Oregon reporters who've filed major stories; one being a new focus on career education and the second showcasing the efforts of a nonprofit to feed the hungry.

Tatum Stuart, who writes for the Chronicle has written a major longform series about CTE programs in our local schools, and KLCC’s Nathan Wilk has filed a large piece about the Breakfast Brigade of Eugene and their ongoing challenge to feed people despite local opposition.

