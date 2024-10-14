© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

CTE and TLC: Teaching technical careers, and efforts to feed those in need

By Michael Dunne
Published October 14, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
Tatum Stuart and Nathan Wilk
The Chronicle/KLCC
Tatum Stuart and Nathan Wilk

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear conversations with two Oregon reporters who've filed major stories; one being a new focus on career education and the second showcasing the efforts of a nonprofit to feed the hungry.

Tatum Stuart, who writes for the Chronicle has written a major longform series about CTE programs in our local schools, and KLCC’s Nathan Wilk has filed a large piece about the Breakfast Brigade of Eugene and their ongoing challenge to feed people despite local opposition.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
