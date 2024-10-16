© 2024 KLCC

Great American Shake Out offers reminder of earthquakes in Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT

Here in Oregon, we live with the ever present danger of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, and there will be little or no warning.

That’s why a preparation and education event like the Great American Shakeout, set for 10:17 a.m. Pacific on October 17th is so important.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from the Oregon Office of Emergency Services and member of the American Radio Relay League, about steps to take to better prepare for the destruction and aftermath of a serious Pacific Northwest earthquake. In many ways, traditional communications will fail and first responders will be overwhelmed, so being reliant on ourselves, neighbors and volunteers will be critical.

Show links:

OEM Be 2 Weeks Ready
OEM Preparedness Articles
American Radio Relay League

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
