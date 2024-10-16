Great American Shake Out offers reminder of earthquakes in Oregon

Here in Oregon, we live with the ever present danger of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami, and there will be little or no warning.

That’s why a preparation and education event like the Great American Shakeout, set for 10:17 a.m. Pacific on October 17th is so important.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from the Oregon Office of Emergency Services and member of the American Radio Relay League, about steps to take to better prepare for the destruction and aftermath of a serious Pacific Northwest earthquake. In many ways, traditional communications will fail and first responders will be overwhelmed, so being reliant on ourselves, neighbors and volunteers will be critical.

Show links:

OEM Be 2 Weeks Ready

OEM Preparedness Articles

American Radio Relay League