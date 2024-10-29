Patrolling I-5

It’s hard to imagine life in western Oregon, or the entire west coast for that matter, without Interstate 5. It is THE artery that links north and south and is one of the most important contributors to the state economy.

However, this vast ribbon of concrete does something else for the state and region that isn’t so beneficial. It is a gateway for crime into and out of Oregon. From drug trafficking, to kidnapping, to felons fleeing apprehension. I-5 is the often chosen path for dangerous criminals.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Lt. Clay Core, of the Oregon State Police, charged with patrolling this massive freeway and apprehending the criminals who drive its lanes. Through the use of high tech tools, to one of the oldest aids to people – highly trained dogs – OSP is charged with going after the bad guys while keeping the motoring public safe.

