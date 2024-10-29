© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Patrolling I-5

By Michael Dunne
Published October 29, 2024 at 2:25 PM PDT
It’s hard to imagine life in western Oregon, or the entire west coast for that matter, without Interstate 5. It is THE artery that links north and south and is one of the most important contributors to the state economy.

However, this vast ribbon of concrete does something else for the state and region that isn’t so beneficial. It is a gateway for crime into and out of Oregon. From drug trafficking, to kidnapping, to felons fleeing apprehension. I-5 is the often chosen path for dangerous criminals.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Lt. Clay Core, of the Oregon State Police, charged with patrolling this massive freeway and apprehending the criminals who drive its lanes. Through the use of high tech tools, to one of the oldest aids to people – highly trained dogs – OSP is charged with going after the bad guys while keeping the motoring public safe.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
