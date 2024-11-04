Time's up: The negative consequences of switching our clocks

On November 4, we ended Daylight Saving Time and switched our clocks back on hour to Standard Time.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Professor Glen Waddell of the University of Oregon about a study which shows worker productivity declines when we set back the clocks, and James Sims of PeaceHealth, about how the same action can hurt our mental health.

While federal and state governments still wrestle with ending Daylight Saving or Standard Time, we all still wrestle with the impacts.

