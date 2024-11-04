© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Time's up: The negative consequences of switching our clocks

By Michael Dunne
Published November 4, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Andrey Grushnikov
Pexels
Andrey Grushnikov

On November 4, we ended Daylight Saving Time and switched our clocks back on hour to Standard Time.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from Professor Glen Waddell of the University of Oregon about a study which shows worker productivity declines when we set back the clocks, and James Sims of PeaceHealth, about how the same action can hurt our mental health.

While federal and state governments still wrestle with ending Daylight Saving or Standard Time, we all still wrestle with the impacts.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
