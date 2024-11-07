Emotional Rescue: Helping pets and pet owners during the holidays

As we're well into November its important to note that the holidays are sometimes not the best days for people's pets.

Frantic changes to their environment, a houseful of strangers and just the fact that so many people in the community find that November and December brings on sudden life changes might negatively impact pets. And worst of all, some of these life changes force people to surrender their pets, no matter how hard that can be.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Greenhill Humane Society's Executive Director, Cary Lieberman about care for pets during the challenging times that can befall animals during the holidays.

