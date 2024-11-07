© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Emotional Rescue: Helping pets and pet owners during the holidays

By Michael Dunne
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
Greenhill staff attending to one of their animals
GreenHill Humane Society
GreenHill staff attending to one of their animals

As we're well into November its important to note that the holidays are sometimes not the best days for people's pets.

Frantic changes to their environment, a houseful of strangers and just the fact that so many people in the community find that November and December brings on sudden life changes might negatively impact pets. And worst of all, some of these life changes force people to surrender their pets, no matter how hard that can be.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, a conversation with Greenhill Humane Society's Executive Director, Cary Lieberman about care for pets during the challenging times that can befall animals during the holidays.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
