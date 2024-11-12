Hang up and learn: New guidance on students and cell phones

There is obviously a huge differences between adults and adolescents. But one thing they share is an almost complete addiction to their phones.

However, one big difference in this love of cell phones comes down to brain maturity. Whereas adults have fully mature brains, adolescent don’t and overuse of cell phones can really inhibit learning.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Alexa Pearson, Assistant Superintendent of the Office of Teaching, Learning and Assessment at the Oregon Department of Education about new guidance regarding cell phone use in schools.

They recommend little or no cell phone use in schools so kids can learn first – and connect second.

