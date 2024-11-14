© 2024 KLCC

Homes and heroes: New downtown housing and celebrating great teachers

By Michael Dunne
Published November 14, 2024 at 3:11 PM PST
Housing, or a lack of it, is one of the biggest challenges facing Eugene and the entire state. And that lack of housing is especially acute in downtown areas.

Recently, The Eugene City Council took a step to encourage housing development in the city's downtown core, voting to approve a trial period for an Accelerated Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption program.

This program called Mupte is a way to encourage development of housing in an area that has seen almost no serious residential construction for decades.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record , you’ll hear from City of Eugene planners - Dylan Huber-Heidorn and Amanda D’Souza about the program and what it could mean for more housing.

Plus we'll share a new segment from KLCC celebrating educators who go above and beyond called Inspiring Minds.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
