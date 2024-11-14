Homes and heroes: New downtown housing and celebrating great teachers

Housing, or a lack of it, is one of the biggest challenges facing Eugene and the entire state. And that lack of housing is especially acute in downtown areas.

Recently, The Eugene City Council took a step to encourage housing development in the city's downtown core, voting to approve a trial period for an Accelerated Multi-Unit Property Tax Exemption program.

This program called Mupte is a way to encourage development of housing in an area that has seen almost no serious residential construction for decades.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record , you’ll hear from City of Eugene planners - Dylan Huber-Heidorn and Amanda D’Souza about the program and what it could mean for more housing.

Plus we'll share a new segment from KLCC celebrating educators who go above and beyond called Inspiring Minds.

