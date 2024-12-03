Giving Tuesday: Support where it's needed

It’s giving Tuesday, a day set aside for people to support nonprofits and the work they do. As is our recent tradition here at Oregon On The Record, we use Giving Tuesday to highlight organizations in our community that are working hard to serve their constituencies.

This year, in the shadow of a potentially very uncertain future among many marginalized communities, we feel its important to focus on organizations that work to support and protect the LGBTQ+ community throughout the state.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll be hearing from leaders of the Southern Oregon Coast Pride, South Coast Equity Coalition, Queer Eugene and OUT Central Oregon.

You’ll hear about what they do, how they do it, and how they plan to help their communities through a lot of fear and angst in the coming months and years.

Show links:

Southern Oregon Coast Pride

South Coast Equity Coalition

Queer Eugene

OUT Central Oregon