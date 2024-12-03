© 2024 KLCC

Giving Tuesday: Support where it's needed

By Michael Dunne
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
It’s giving Tuesday, a day set aside for people to support nonprofits and the work they do. As is our recent tradition here at Oregon On The Record, we use Giving Tuesday to highlight organizations in our community that are working hard to serve their constituencies.

This year, in the shadow of a potentially very uncertain future among many marginalized communities, we feel its important to focus on organizations that work to support and protect the LGBTQ+ community throughout the state.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll be hearing from leaders of the Southern Oregon Coast Pride, South Coast Equity Coalition, Queer Eugene and OUT Central Oregon.

You’ll hear about what they do, how they do it, and how they plan to help their communities through a lot of fear and angst in the coming months and years.

Southern Oregon Coast Pride
South Coast Equity Coalition
Queer Eugene
OUT Central Oregon

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s weekly public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
