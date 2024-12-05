Protecting history: University of Oregon prof. talks historic landscapes

Everyone gets the concept of an historic building. There are hundreds, if not thousands in Oregon, and many of them are protected and preserved by the state or by cities or even specific districts.

But what about landscapes? Who speaks up for and protects the actual land and ecosystems that have historic or cultural value?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll meet someone who does exactly that, in fact he helped pioneer the practice. University of Oregon Professor Emeritus Robert Melnick is an internationally recognized expert in cultural and historic landscapes and their preservation. He and his team have worked all over the world to study and protect landscapes in famous places like national parks, and also in our own backyard like Doris Ranch.

It’s a fascinating science, but its getting tougher and tougher due to the impact that climate change has on our landscapes, here in Oregon, and worldwide.

