Adjournment: Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis' Exit Interview

Being mayor is never an easy job. You’re the figurehead of a city and when something goes wrong – and it always does – you’re an easy target for blame.

Now, imagine being mayor during one of the biggest global catastrophes in the past 100 years, seeing an historic wildfire come frightfully close to your city, and seeing massive protests shut down parts of your city. Well, Lucy Vinis doesn’t have to imagine it – as mayor of Eugene since 2016, she’s lived it.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, an exit interview for Mayor Vinis as she leaves city hall. She leaves a city that in many ways is stronger than when she first become mayor, but also continues to struggle with problems like housing affordability and homelessness.