From the mouths of babes: What students think about media today

The distance from the KLCC studios to the University of Oregon School of Journalism is only a couple of miles. But in terms of what I was taught in my college journalism classes, it’s a million miles away.

Today’s journalism students learn about technologies and reporting mediums that I couldn’t even comprehend back in my college days.

And, in the shadow of a presidential election unlike any other, they also have to learn about an industry and profession that has taken huge hits in terms of public trust. From bloggers, to podcasters to social media influencers, the very ecosystem of journalism is so much bigger and murkier than ever before.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear my interview with University of Oregon journalism students and get their read on the industry they study and hear how they believe our media is and isn’t doing its job.

