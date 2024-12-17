© 2024 KLCC

From the mouths of babes: What students think about media today

By Michael Dunne
Published December 17, 2024 at 2:20 PM PST
KLCC’s Michael Dunne interviewed Fundamentals of Reporting students for his show, “Oregon On the Record,” Monday November 18, 2024 in Allen Hall. He talked to students, including Ava Chand, about their perceptions of the media and its coverage of the 2024 election cycle. (Photo by Will Yurman)
Will Yurman
KLCC’s Michael Dunne interviewed Fundamentals of Reporting students for his show, “Oregon On the Record."

He talked to students, including Ava Chand, about their perceptions of the media and its coverage of the 2024 election cycle.

The distance from the KLCC studios to the University of Oregon School of Journalism is only a couple of miles. But in terms of what I was taught in my college journalism classes, it’s a million miles away.

Today’s journalism students learn about technologies and reporting mediums that I couldn’t even comprehend back in my college days.

And, in the shadow of a presidential election unlike any other, they also have to learn about an industry and profession that has taken huge hits in terms of public trust. From bloggers, to podcasters to social media influencers, the very ecosystem of journalism is so much bigger and murkier than ever before.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear my interview with University of Oregon journalism students and get their read on the industry they study and hear how they believe our media is and isn’t doing its job.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
