The year that was: A look back at the big stories of 2024

In 2024, challenges and changes were everywhere. From a repeal of Measure 110 to decriminalizing drugs, to an ice storm that brutalized many in our community, 2024 had it all. Oregon politics bucked the trendline nationally and remained extremely blue, and it will be interesting to see how the results of the presidential election butt up against the will of Oregonians.

On This edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Julia Shumway of the Oregon Capital Chronicle and KLCC's Nathan Wilk and Rebecca Hansen-White about the top local and statewide stories of 2024. They recap what happened, and also talk about what they are anticipating in 2025.

