Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Passing the gavel: Mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson

By Michael Dunne
Published December 31, 2024 at 2:52 PM PST
Kaarin Knudson addresses supporters after winning the mayor's race
Rebecca Hansen-White, KLCC
Kaarin Knudson addresses supporters after winning the mayor's race

With a million times less rancor than the presidential election, Eugene’s own chief executive - the mayor - will change hands for the first time in almost a decade.

On January 6th, Kaarin Knudson will be sworn in as Eugene’s next Mayor.

She walks into a city with some significant budget challenges, and the generational challenge of a city dealing with historic levels of homelessness and housing scarcity.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, you’ll hear from mayor-elect Knudson about what she sees as Eugene’s priorities moving forward.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC's public affairs show, Oregon On The Record.
