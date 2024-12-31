Passing the gavel: Mayor-elect Kaarin Knudson

With a million times less rancor than the presidential election, Eugene’s own chief executive - the mayor - will change hands for the first time in almost a decade.

On January 6th, Kaarin Knudson will be sworn in as Eugene’s next Mayor.

She walks into a city with some significant budget challenges, and the generational challenge of a city dealing with historic levels of homelessness and housing scarcity.

On this edition of Oregon On the Record, you’ll hear from mayor-elect Knudson about what she sees as Eugene’s priorities moving forward.

