Hotter and hotter: Oregon Climate Assessment charts changing climate

Under state law, Oregon State University issues a biennial climate assessment for Oregon. And if one looks at it as a kind of report card – there are a lot of disappointing grades.

According to the most recent assessment, we are headed for longer and more severe annual droughts during the summer and an increase in heavy winter rains as opposed to snow. Overall precipitation in Oregon has been below average in 18 of the last 24 years, and critical snow pack is projected to decline 50% by 2100 at current rates of global warming.

Not good.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, one of the lead authors of the assessment, and hear about many of these problem areas. Its not all bad news and there are some bright spots, but like a student with a bad report card, we have a lot of work to do.

