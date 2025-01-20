© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Hotter and hotter: Oregon Climate Assessment charts changing climate

By Michael Dunne
Published January 20, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Roberto Nickson
Unsplash
Roberto Nickson

Under state law, Oregon State University issues a biennial climate assessment for Oregon. And if one looks at it as a kind of report card – there are a lot of disappointing grades.

According to the most recent assessment, we are headed for longer and more severe annual droughts during the summer and an increase in heavy winter rains as opposed to snow. Overall precipitation in Oregon has been below average in 18 of the last 24 years, and critical snow pack is projected to decline 50% by 2100 at current rates of global warming.

Not good.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, one of the lead authors of the assessment, and hear about many of these problem areas. Its not all bad news and there are some bright spots, but like a student with a bad report card, we have a lot of work to do.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
Latest Episodes