Ecology 101: Longtime Prof's book on "Becoming an Ecologist"

By Michael Dunne
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Ecologist, John Wiens
John Wiens
Ecologist, John Wiens

For most people, when they hear someone is a biologist or a botanist, they have a pretty good idea of what those professionals observe and study. But when someone says they are an ecologist, understanding tends to get a bit murkier.

John Wiens, a long-time professor of ecology who’s taught generations of students about ecology – including at Oregon State University – knows all too well that his chosen field of study is often misunderstood by the public in general, and even the students he’s taught.

Now a professor emeritus, Wiens has written a book, called Become An Ecologist, which is part practical guide to the discipline, but also an ode to the wonder and beauty of the natural world and the study of it.

His story is on this edition of Oregon On The Record.

Becoming an Ecologist

