Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

DEI-lighted: How local organizations view diversity as a true plus

By Michael Dunne
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:13 PM PST
Deielyssa Renae
Unsplash
Deielyssa Renae

To hear the Trump Administration, DEI has the omnipotent power to destroy America, ruin the economy, desecrate arts and culture, and even crash airplanes. Indeed, if there is a bet noire for our time right now, it's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

But, while some reduce the acronym to an incorrect assumption to mean unqualified people are elevated, locally, many organizations believe the opposite is true.

On this edition of the show, you'll hear from Samara Phelps of Travel Lane County, Bettina Hannigan of the Florence Chamber and Erin Tierney-Heggenstaller of The Chronicle who say that inclusion and diversity make the community stronger and more prosperous. And these voices are not from organizations whose job it is to promote DEI. No, they are organizations whose job it is to sell our community to others and chronicle the entire spectrum of the region.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
