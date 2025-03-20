© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Ruling the roost: The 4-1-1 on raising backyard chickens

By Michael Dunne
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM PDT
KLCC's Sallie Leadon's backyard chickens
Sallie Leadon
KLCC's Sallie Leadon's backyard chickens

If there is one item that’s become the symbol of US inflation, it's eggs. Having doubled since 2020, eggs are now so expensive that many people are starting to wonder – could I cut out the middleman and raise my own egg-laying chickens?

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from two KLCC staffers who have been raising chickens on their property for years and they’ll share the wisdom they gleaned as backyard farmers.

For those thinking about starting their own egg-laying flock, KLCC News Director Chris Lehman and office manager Sallie Leadon will talk about the good, bad and ugly of raising chickens at home. There’s a lot to consider, but both agree that if you’re willing to put the work in, the reward of backyard farm fresh eggs is well worth it.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
