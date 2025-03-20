Ruling the roost: The 4-1-1 on raising backyard chickens

If there is one item that’s become the symbol of US inflation, it's eggs. Having doubled since 2020, eggs are now so expensive that many people are starting to wonder – could I cut out the middleman and raise my own egg-laying chickens?

On this edition of the show, you’ll hear from two KLCC staffers who have been raising chickens on their property for years and they’ll share the wisdom they gleaned as backyard farmers.

For those thinking about starting their own egg-laying flock, KLCC News Director Chris Lehman and office manager Sallie Leadon will talk about the good, bad and ugly of raising chickens at home. There’s a lot to consider, but both agree that if you’re willing to put the work in, the reward of backyard farm fresh eggs is well worth it.

