Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Checkmate: If and when the president disobeys the courts

By Michael Dunne
Published March 24, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT
The Supreme Court
Unsplash
The Supreme Court

It’s the three-legged stool of our American democracy. The co-equal branches of the executive, legislative, and judicial. Each can check the power of the other.

Or can they?

That’s a question that for more than two hundred years has been a resounding yes, but our nation has never had an executive like President Trump.

The American Judiciary is the envy of the world...it would be a travesty to lose that.
Professor Norman Williams - Willamette University Law School

And, as is seemingly more and more likely, what’s going to happen if he simply disobeys the judicial branch?

On this edition you'll hear from Willamette University Constitutional Law Professor Norman Williams, and Vox's senior political writer Ian Millhiser, about this very real and very dangerous possibility, and the fact that - practically speaking - there is little the courts can do to reign in this president.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC’s public affairs show, Oregon On The Record. In this role, Michael interviews experts from around Western and Central Oregon to dive deep into the issues that matter most to the station’s audience. Michael also hosts and produces KLCC’s leadership podcast – Oregon Rainmakers, and writes a business column for The Chronicle which serves Springfield and South Lane County.
See stories by Michael Dunne
