Checkmate: If and when the president disobeys the courts

It’s the three-legged stool of our American democracy. The co-equal branches of the executive, legislative, and judicial. Each can check the power of the other.

Or can they?

That’s a question that for more than two hundred years has been a resounding yes, but our nation has never had an executive like President Trump.

The American Judiciary is the envy of the world...it would be a travesty to lose that. Professor Norman Williams - Willamette University Law School

And, as is seemingly more and more likely, what’s going to happen if he simply disobeys the judicial branch?

On this edition you'll hear from Willamette University Constitutional Law Professor Norman Williams, and Vox's senior political writer Ian Millhiser, about this very real and very dangerous possibility, and the fact that - practically speaking - there is little the courts can do to reign in this president.