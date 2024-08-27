© 2024 KLCC

The KLCC Conundrum - Unsorted Oregon

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:43 PM PDT
Cover art for The KLCC Conundrum - "Unsorted Oregon"

There's nothing bland about this quiz, from cetacean-removal mishaps to a centenarian football rivalry, this trivia touches on various places and personalities around Oregon. Listen along as Brendan from Eugene to put to the test.

Hey, if you'd like to play our quiz with us on the air, register here!

Correction in this episode: We mistakenly named The Blues Brothers as having a part filmed in Oregon when of course it was National Lampoon's Animal House! We were so enamored by the legend of John Belushi having conceived of The Blues Brothers while filming at the Dexter Lake Club that we got our films mixed up. In our defense, as we were writing this question it was dark, and we were wearing sunglasses. We regret the error.

Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
