Haven't gotten your ballot yet? Here's what to do.

Ballots for the May 17th primary were mailed out last week. Registered voters should have received their ballots by now.

If you haven’t gotten your ballot yet, the Lane County Clerk advises checking registration at oregonvotes.gov .

If a voter has moved to a new address, they’ll need to update their registration. That can be done online at oregonvotes.gov if you have a valid DMV license, ID card, or permit number. Or voters can complete a registration card and mail or deliver it to their county elections office.

Ballots cannot be forwarded through the mail. Voters are encouraged to contact their county elections office if they have questions.

Lane County Elections office: 541-682-4234 (weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and via email at elections@lanecountyor.gov.