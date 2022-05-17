A rundown of some county primary election results in the area

Local election results for KLCC area listeners- updated 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022

LANE COUNTY

https://apps.lanecounty.org/Elections/Election/Index/238

ASSESSOR:

Mary Vuksich-Shafer 67.6 %

Faith Bowlsby 31.99%

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1 (WEST LANE CO.)

Dawn Lesley 42.1 %

Ryan Ceniga 40.78

Misty Fox

Terry Duman

Rod Graves

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 2 (SPRINGFIELD)

Joe Berney (incumbent) 49.18

David Loveall 50.55

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 5,(EAST LANE)

Heather Buch (incumbent) 51.84%

Kyle Blain 47.88%

Measures:

20-324 Junction City RFPD (Rural Fire Protection District)– local option tax renewal 82.26% yes / 17.74% no

20-325 Coburg RFPD - local option tax renewal 86.6% yes to 13.40% no

20-326 Dexter RFPD - New 5 year local option tax 61% yes to 38.94% no

EUGENE

City Councilor

Ward 4:

Jennifer Yeh (incumbent) 52.52%

Jennifer Solomon 47.28%

(all others are unopposed)

SPRINGFIELD

City Councilor, Ward 5

Mark Molina 46.75%

Victoria Doyle 52.71%

BENTON COUNTY

https://www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/elections-and-voting

COMMISSIONER POSITION 1

Democrat:

Pat Malone ( incumbent) 61.91%

Helene Higgins 37.60%

Republican

Bill Currier 97.43%

MEASURES

22-190 Linn-Benton Community College Bond: agricultural job training center, facility and safety improvements.

Benton Co:

Yes: 70.29%

No: 29.71

2-136 Corvallis School District - renewal of 5-year local option tax for school operations.

Yes: 70.50%

No: 29.71%

LINN COUNTY

http://www.co.linn.or.us/elections/

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1

Democrat: Scott Bruslind

Republican: William Tucker (incumbent)

Lebanon Community School District bonds Yes: 47.83% No 52.17%

LINCOLN COUNTY

https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/clerk/election-history

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1

Greg Holland 17.82%

Mitch Parsons 12.12%

Casey Miller 32.15%

Carter McEntee 24.51%

Walter Chuck 13.17

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3

Kaety Jacobson (incumbent) 59.51%

Ryan Parker 13.66%

Mark Watkins 19.91%

Randy Mallette 6.65%

Measure 21-XXX – Belle Mer Sigl Tract Special Road District – Belle Mer Sigl Tract Road District Local Option Tax Measure

Yes: 100%

No: 0%

DESCHUTES COUNTY

https://www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/current-upcoming-elections

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1

Republican

Tony DeBone (incumbent) 77.72%

Scott Stuart 21.88%

Democrat

Oliver Tatum: 99.05%

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3

Republican

Patti Adair (incumbent) 98.67%

Democrat

Morgan Schmidt 99.03%

MEASURES:

9-144 Sunriver Service District- 10-year local option levy yes 70.23% No 29.77%

9-145 Bonds to construct new Redmond Police Dept. Facility Yes: 55.67% No 44.33%

9-146 Cloverdale RFPD 5-year local option staff for district staffing Yes: 68.43% No 31.57%

DOUGLAS COUNTY

https://douglascounty-oregon.us/189/Election-Results

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1

Tom Kress (incumbent) 70.62%

Marcus Black 7.24%

Diana Fletcher 21.47%

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 2

Tim Freeman(incumbent) 54.87%

Brandy Stone 21.47%

Valynn Currie 23.26%

COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3

Chris Boise (incumbent) 49.92%

Ashley Hicks 10.13%

Mike Ruehle 19.77%

(Duece) Dave Bohn 8.67%

Bev Ashton 11.04%

MEASURES

10-185 Expand the Idaho State border to include Douglas County Yes: 42.84% No 57.16%

10-186 Bonds to Improve Safety, Security, Provide Facility Replacement, Improvements

(South Umpqua Public School District) Yes: 34.28% No: 65.72%

10-187 Bonds to increase safety; repair, update schools, improve learning spaces.

(Roseburg Public School District) Yes: 44.15% No: 55.85%

10-188 Bonds for Multi-Purpose Gymnasium Community Center and Capital Improvements

(Days Creek Public School District) Yes: 45.65% No: 54.35%

10-189 Camas Valley Rural Fire Dept (CVRFD) Five Year Tax Levy Yes: 71.20% No 28.80%

10-190 Transient Room Tax Increase (City of Reedsport) Yes 58.28% No: 41.72%

Jennifer Yeh (incumbent) 52.52%

