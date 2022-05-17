A rundown of some county primary election results in the area
Local election results for KLCC area listeners- updated 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022
MAY 2022 ELECTIONS COUNTY/ CITY
LANE COUNTY
https://apps.lanecounty.org/Elections/Election/Index/238
ASSESSOR:
Mary Vuksich-Shafer 67.6 %
Faith Bowlsby 31.99%
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1 (WEST LANE CO.)
Dawn Lesley 42.1 %
Ryan Ceniga 40.78
Misty Fox
Terry Duman
Rod Graves
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 2 (SPRINGFIELD)
Joe Berney (incumbent) 49.18
David Loveall 50.55
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 5,(EAST LANE)
Heather Buch (incumbent) 51.84%
Kyle Blain 47.88%
Measures:
20-324 Junction City RFPD (Rural Fire Protection District)– local option tax renewal 82.26% yes / 17.74% no
20-325 Coburg RFPD - local option tax renewal 86.6% yes to 13.40% no
20-326 Dexter RFPD - New 5 year local option tax 61% yes to 38.94% no
EUGENE
City Councilor
Ward 4:
Jennifer Yeh (incumbent) 52.52%
Jennifer Solomon 47.28%
(all others are unopposed)
SPRINGFIELD
City Councilor, Ward 5
Mark Molina 46.75%
Victoria Doyle 52.71%
BENTON COUNTY
https://www.co.benton.or.us/elections/page/elections-and-voting
COMMISSIONER POSITION 1
Democrat:
Pat Malone ( incumbent) 61.91%
Helene Higgins 37.60%
Republican
Bill Currier 97.43%
MEASURES
22-190 Linn-Benton Community College Bond: agricultural job training center, facility and safety improvements.
Benton Co:
Yes: 70.29%
No: 29.71
2-136 Corvallis School District - renewal of 5-year local option tax for school operations.
Yes: 70.50%
No: 29.71%
LINN COUNTY
http://www.co.linn.or.us/elections/
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1
Democrat: Scott Bruslind
Republican: William Tucker (incumbent)
Lebanon Community School District bonds Yes: 47.83% No 52.17%
LINCOLN COUNTY
https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/clerk/election-history
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1
Greg Holland 17.82%
Mitch Parsons 12.12%
Casey Miller 32.15%
Carter McEntee 24.51%
Walter Chuck 13.17
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3
Kaety Jacobson (incumbent) 59.51%
Ryan Parker 13.66%
Mark Watkins 19.91%
Randy Mallette 6.65%
Measure 21-XXX – Belle Mer Sigl Tract Special Road District – Belle Mer Sigl Tract Road District Local Option Tax Measure
Yes: 100%
No: 0%
DESCHUTES COUNTY
https://www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/current-upcoming-elections
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1
Republican
Tony DeBone (incumbent) 77.72%
Scott Stuart 21.88%
Democrat
Oliver Tatum: 99.05%
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3
Republican
Patti Adair (incumbent) 98.67%
Democrat
Morgan Schmidt 99.03%
MEASURES:
9-144 Sunriver Service District- 10-year local option levy yes 70.23% No 29.77%
9-145 Bonds to construct new Redmond Police Dept. Facility Yes: 55.67% No 44.33%
9-146 Cloverdale RFPD 5-year local option staff for district staffing Yes: 68.43% No 31.57%
DOUGLAS COUNTY
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/189/Election-Results
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1
Tom Kress (incumbent) 70.62%
Marcus Black 7.24%
Diana Fletcher 21.47%
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 2
Tim Freeman(incumbent) 54.87%
Brandy Stone 21.47%
Valynn Currie 23.26%
COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3
Chris Boise (incumbent) 49.92%
Ashley Hicks 10.13%
Mike Ruehle 19.77%
(Duece) Dave Bohn 8.67%
Bev Ashton 11.04%
MEASURES
10-185 Expand the Idaho State border to include Douglas County Yes: 42.84% No 57.16%
10-186 Bonds to Improve Safety, Security, Provide Facility Replacement, Improvements
(South Umpqua Public School District) Yes: 34.28% No: 65.72%
10-187 Bonds to increase safety; repair, update schools, improve learning spaces.
(Roseburg Public School District) Yes: 44.15% No: 55.85%
10-188 Bonds for Multi-Purpose Gymnasium Community Center and Capital Improvements
(Days Creek Public School District) Yes: 45.65% No: 54.35%
10-189 Camas Valley Rural Fire Dept (CVRFD) Five Year Tax Levy Yes: 71.20% No 28.80%
10-190 Transient Room Tax Increase (City of Reedsport) Yes 58.28% No: 41.72%
