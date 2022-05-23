Merkley has “mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley has tested positive for COVID. In a statement released by his office, Merkley said he is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I strongly encourage all Oregonians and Americans to take advantage of available vaccines and boosters to stay safe," he said. "This is yet another reminder that COVID is still among us."

Merkley at least the fourth member of Oregon’s congressional delegation to have tested positive since the beginning of April, joining Sen. Ron Wyden and Reps. Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer. Those lawmakers have recovered and are back at work.