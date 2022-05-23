© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Merkley has “mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM PDT
File photo of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley
File photo of U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley has tested positive for COVID. In a statement released by his office, Merkley said he is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“I strongly encourage all Oregonians and Americans to take advantage of available vaccines and boosters to stay safe," he said. "This is yet another reminder that COVID is still among us."

Merkley at least the fourth member of Oregon’s congressional delegation to have tested positive since the beginning of April, joining Sen. Ron Wyden and Reps. Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer. Those lawmakers have recovered and are back at work.

Jeff Merkley Ron Wyden Peter DeFazio Earl Blumenauer Coronavirus
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
