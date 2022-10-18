Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice announces retirement

Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters announced Tuesday she’ll retire at the end of the year.

Walters is the second justice this month to announce their retirement at the end of the year, giving Gov. Kate Brown another appointment to the state’s high court.

Justice Meagan Flynn will become the next chief justice, whose tasks include overseeing the Oregon Judicial Department, the state’s third branch of government.

Walters’ announcement comes amid an uncertain political future for the state. By stepping down now, Walters has ensured Brown will name her replacement.

For the past year, the state’s public defense crisis has been a focus for Walters.

The state has failed to provide attorneys for hundreds of people charged with crimes, despite the constitutional requirement to do so. The chief justice plays a huge role in the state’s public defense system, appointing commissioners who oversee the agency.

In August, Walters repeatedly called on the commission to fire former executive director Stephen Singer. When they didn’t, she dismissed the entire commission and reappointed mostly members who voted to fire Singer. Days later, the new commission fired Singer. Last week, Singer filed a lawsuit arguing his dismissal violated state law.

Walters made her announcement effectively behind closed doors, at the Annual Judicial Conference, a meeting of some 200 elected judges from around the state. The Oregon Judicial Department would not disclose its location citing security concerns.

A news release said Walters would not be available for interviews.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates.

