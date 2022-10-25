Corvallis fire station remodel is the first in a series of city projects

The City of Corvallis will break ground on a major fire station renovation Thursday. It’s the first in a series of planned municipal projects.

Ben Janes is Fire Chief for the City of Corvallis. He told KLCC Fire Station 3 was built in 1977 and has been largely unchanged. “I was born and raised here," he said, "and I can remember being in that apparatus bay in that station in the mid-80s and getting my first station tour, and so being able to be here and to watch it be renovated and be modernized for the next 50 years is really exciting.”

Janes said it’s an extensive remodel. They’ll add a bay to keep a wildland fire truck on site year round, add individual dorm rooms, and upgrade the kitchen and workout areas, among other things. It’s expected to be complete within the year.

Janes says while the walls are open, the station will be plumbed to be able to house an electric fire engine. He says there are only three or four in the country right now, but they want to be able to meet that demand in the future.

Planning is underway for work on its twin station on the OSU campus. The City Council approved paying for both renovations with federal ARPA funds. Future projects will address other facilities including parks and recreation, staff offices, and courts.