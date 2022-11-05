© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Oregon hits 3 million registered voters ahead of Nov. 8 General Election

By Love Cross
Published November 5, 2022
1ballot.jpg
Love Cross
/
KLCC

The Oregon Elections Division announced Friday that Oregon has hit a new milestone of 3 million registered voters.

Overall Oregon voter registration has seen steady increases since the state passed the Oregon Motor Voter Law, an automatic voter registration law, in 2016.

The Elections Division says vote by mail, automatic voter registration and other Oregon-led innovations are why the state was recently ranked as the most accessible state for voting in the country.

As of Friday night, the latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show 29% of registered voters have returned their ballots thus far.

Drop boxes and County Elections offices will stop accepting hand-delivered ballots Tuesday, Nov.8 at 8 p.m. Any mailed ballots must be postmarked by that time as well.

Politics & Government November 2022 election
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
