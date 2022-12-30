These are some of the new laws that will go into effect in Oregon on Jan. 1

One law requires school board members in some schools to file a statement about any economic conflicts of interest to make sure they’re not using their office for financial gain.

Another law changes the definition of “sexual assault forensic evidence kit”, also known as a rape kit. Now, if the victim authorizes it, it will include their medical examination form.

Also in 2023, employers will be prohibited from punishing employees in certain manufacturing jobs who refuse to work mandatory overtime shifts, unless they were given two weeks’ notice.

In addition, statutory references to people who not U.S. citizens will be altered to replace "alien" with "noncitizen." State agencies must use "noncitizen" in their rules and regulations.

The Department of Education will also be required to survey the academic assessments that are administered to students and develop recommendations and best practices about these assessments and their efficacy.

These and many other new laws will take effect on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Jefferson Public Radio. To see more, visit Jefferson Public Radio.