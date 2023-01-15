Rep. Bonamici struck by car, expected to fully recover from concussion

Oregon U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, were struck by a car while they were using a crosswalk Friday evening.

Bonamici and Simon were crossing Northwest Everett Street near Northwest 19th Avenue when a driver turned into them at low speed and knocked them down, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police did not make any arrests or issue citations related to the incident.

Bonamici’s communications director Natalie Crofts announced on Twitter that the incident occurred while they were leaving an event in Portland. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and laceration on her head. Simon was treated for minor injuries.

Crofts said Bonamici has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, but she won’t be attending town halls alongside Sen. Jeff Merkley in Clatsop and Tillamook counties on Saturday.

