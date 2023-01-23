Ward 4 Councilor Stoehr resigns from Springfield City Council

Springfield’s city council is losing a member.

Last night, Ward 4 Councilor Leonard Stoehr announced his resignation. He explained that his job is being transferred to Atlanta.

Springfield’s city charter requires councilors to live in the ward they represent.

Stoehr said it was a tremendous honor to serve, and he will “always be a fan of Springfield.”

Mayor Sean VanGordon said he’d miss Stoehr’s dedication and experience. But he added it’s an opportunity for someone else to serve.

The Springfield City Council will discuss the vacancy and recruitment process in a future meeting.

The council must formally accept Stoehr’s resignation before it becomes effective.