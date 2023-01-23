© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Ward 4 Councilor Stoehr resigns from Springfield City Council

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 23, 2023 at 8:50 PM PST
Councilor_Stoehr_ProfilePic.jpg
Photo provided by City of Springfield.
Leonard Stoehr

Springfield’s city council is losing a member.

Last night, Ward 4 Councilor Leonard Stoehr announced his resignation. He explained that his job is being transferred to Atlanta.

Springfield’s city charter requires councilors to live in the ward they represent.

Stoehr said it was a tremendous honor to serve, and he will “always be a fan of Springfield.”

Mayor Sean VanGordon said he’d miss Stoehr’s dedication and experience. But he added it’s an opportunity for someone else to serve.

The Springfield City Council will discuss the vacancy and recruitment process in a future meeting.

The council must formally accept Stoehr’s resignation before it becomes effective.

