Politics & Government

Oregon Senate passes protections for homeowners threatened by wildfires

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:39 AM PDT
eug_09162020_blue_river_decimated_by_holiday_farm_fire6.jpg
Andy Nelson/Register-Guard/Pool
/
Losses from Oregon wildfires, since 2020, are at nearly $3 billion. On Tuesday, the Oregon Senate moved homeowners one step closer to consumer protections regarding insurance policies and coverage before after wildfire.

A bill meant to help homeowners after catastrophic wildfire loss was approved by the Oregon Senate on Tuesday.

The measure would establish several requirements for an insurance company before it can cancel a policy or increase premiums for reasons related to wildfire risk.

According to State Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi, Oregon wildfire “losses” since 2020 are at nearly $3 billion.

insurance commissioner Andrew Stolfi.jpg
Oregon State Legislature
State Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi speaks to a Senate Committee on Natural Resources about Senate Bill 82 on February 6, 2023.

“So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the large wildfire losses that we’ve seen across the west have influenced insurers decision making. These losses have also influenced our actions and your actions. Over the last few years, a lot of resources have been dedicated at the state, local and property owner levels to reduce or mitigate wildfire risk,” said Stolfi.

Senate Bill 82 also prohibits an insurance company from using the statewide wildfire risk map as a basis for increasing premiums or cancelling insurance policies.

Graphic shows three elements of Senate Bill 82.
Oregon Senate Committee on Natural Resources
A graphic used during a February hearing explaining SB 82.

Additionally, the legislation would require insurers to recognize - in both underwriting and rating - efforts that homeowners and their communities are taking to mitigate wildfire risk.

The measure now heads to the Oregon House.

Politics & Government
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert